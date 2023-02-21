Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Can animals predict the weather?

Today’s question is from Natalie who is a senior at Savannah high school. Natalie wants to know, can animals predict the weather?
This is a great question from Natalie.
The answer is YES! Although animals don’t go to school to be a meteorologist like I did, they do have a great sense of smell and hearing, and pick up on things that us humans don’t notice as often such as the change in pressure that often comes with storms.
First animal to talk about is cows. There’s an old saying that goes, “When a cow endeavors to scratch its ear, it means a shower is very near.” and this is true! Cows lose heat when they are standing, so they lie down when they sense the temperature dropping. So the next time you see a bunch of cows laying down, you may want to bring that umbrella with you.
Other folklore stories tell of birds that fly low to the ground indicate that rain is coming. And that is also true. Birds can hear infrasound, which is a very low frequency that humans can’t hear. This means that they can hear storms moving in from 100s of miles away.
And then we have dogs. Dogs can behave strangely when the sense a change in the weather. They can bark incessantly, wine, or even hide under the bed. This is because they have a really good sense of smell and hearing, and can sometimes even hear an earthquake! This happened before the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Such a sad event but so incredible how the dog could warn people before it happened.
There’s just too many animal cases to get to with the time we have today, so stay tuned on Thursday for part 2 of this question where we hear about even more animals that can predict the weather.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Natalie for being our lucky winner today.
