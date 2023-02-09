Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Can it actually rain frogs like it does in tv shows?

Today’s question is from Natalie, who is a senior from Savannah High School.
Natalie wants to know, can it actually rain frogs like it does in tv shows?
This is a really great question. The short answer is, yes, it’s not uncommon to see frogs fall out of the sky, but they don’t just evaporate and appear in the air, either. There’s a little bit more to the story here.
So the question is, where are these animals coming from and how are they getting up into the air?
Picture this: a small tornado forms over a body of water, also known as a waterspout. As the waterspout rotates over the water, sea creatures and water get sucked up into the vacuum of the vortex.
Frogs can weigh as little as just a few ounces, so it’s easy for them to get picked up and carried along in the water spout.
Now when the storm hits the land, it loses energy and slows down, dropping the pressure. Eventually, the clouds release the water they are carrying, and with the rain, comes everything else that was sucked up from the water, sometimes including frogs, which is how we get frog rain.
Now it’s not just frogs that can fall from the sky like this, people have reported raining squid, worms, and fish.
So if you ever happen to see a frog fall from the clouds, now you know why.
