Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Can it be too cold to snow?

Today's question is from Libby who is 71. Libby wants to know, can it be too cold to snow?
The simple answer to this question is no! It is never too cold to snow. The only low-end temperature where snow would not form would have to be absolute zero, so about 460° F, which will never occur here on earth in our lifetimes.
Moisture, however, is a much more important factor in the development of snow. This is why certain places like Buffalo, New York experience lake-effect snow. The water evaporating from the lake brings moisture into the atmosphere that creates snow where it otherwise wouldn't occur.
While it can't ever be too cold to snow, it doesn't snow as often when temperatures are below zero, and most heavy snowfall occurs when temperatures are above 15 degrees.
Snow crystals still form when the air is cold, but they don't develop into as big of flakes because there isn't enough water in the atmosphere. These tiny crystals may fall to the Earth, but they sometimes evaporate before they reach the ground.
So in conclusion, the cold can reduce the amount of snow, but it can never be too cold to snow.
