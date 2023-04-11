Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How and why does the wind blow?

Today's question is from Tyson who is 10 years old and goes to school in Wathena. Tyson wants to know, how and why does the wind blow?
Wind is caused by uneven heating of the earth, created by the sun's rays hitting the earth at different angles.
At the equator, the sun warms the water and land more than it does the rest of the planet. The pressure of an air mass will change based on its temperature. This is because warm air expands, and has a lower density compared to cold air. The lighter, warm air rises high in the atmosphere and moves toward the poles.
Now that the warm air has lifted upwards, it leaves an open space beneath it.
This creates an area of low pressure in a process called diffusion. The cold air from the poles then moves toward the equator to replace the heated air. Winds usually blow from high pressure to low pressure areas. The boundary between these two areas is called a front.
Now we know why air moves from one place to another, but what determines its speed? The bigger the difference in pressure between two areas, the faster the air will move.
If you look at this diagram here, you can see that the steeper the change in pressure, the quicker the wind will move from one area to the next.
