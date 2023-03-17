Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How are tornadoes formed from a cloud?

Today's question is from Knitza who is 13 years old and goes to Avenue City School. Knitza wants to know, how are tornadoes formed from a cloud?
We’ve talked a little bit about tornados in previous Brainstorming sessions. But for this one I’m going to talk about how it forms from the clouds specifically.
Conditions are best for tornadoes when the air is unstable, with winds at different altitudes blowing in different directions and at different speeds— this is called wind shear, which results in a large thunderstorm.
Tornadoes usually form from a thunderstorm. Once the thunderstorm is created, inside of the clouds, warm, humid air rises upwards, while cool air falls--along with rain or hail. These conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud. Although this spinning column of air starts out horizontal, it can easily shift vertically and drop down out of the cloud. When it touches the ground, it's a tornado.
Sometimes the spinning column of air can lift off the ground, then touches down again some distance along its path.
And a fun fact to throw in, on average, the U.S. gets about 1000 tornadoes each year.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Knitza for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Knitza and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.