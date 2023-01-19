Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How do different types of precipitation form?

Today’s question is, how do different types of precipitation form?
This week I've used the term “wintery mix” quite a bit, because that’s what we had. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. And each one requires different temperatures in the atmosphere to form.
This is a graphic from the national weather services that shows how the temperature change in the air can produce different types of precipitation.
First let’s start with snow. Snow falls frozen from the clouds and stays frozen all the way to the ground. Pretty straight forward.
But then, if you introduce a layer of warm air, things start to change. The snow melts when it passes through the warm air and then completely refreezes again once it hits the cold air, creating sleet, which looks like really small pieces of ice.
Then we have freezing rain. Much like sleet, the snow melts as it falls through the warm air, continues falling as a liquid, and then freezes on contact with the surface.
And then lastly, we have rain. Also very straight forward, it melts in the air and hits the ground as water.
So if you ever wondered what causes different types of precipitation in the winter, now you know why. The good news is, we don’t have any of that in the forecast for today.
