Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How do hurricanes form?

Today’s question is from Rory who is 7 years old and goes to John Glenn Elementary. Rory wants to know, how do hurricanes form?
This is a great question from Rory.
So a hurricane is a large storm that forms over warm ocean waters. It is created when moist air over the water rises and condenses to form clouds. This produces a low pressure center that rotates in a circle. The storm will rotate counter clockwise in the northern hemisphere and clockwise in the southern hemisphere.
The center of the storm is called the eye. The eye is calm but the wall around the eye is where the strongest wind speeds are found.
As the storm moves over more warm water, the storm grows stronger with more clouds forming with winds strengthening as the pressure continues to drop.
Now most hurricanes start out as a tropical storm, which is a system that has wind speeds under 79 miles per hour.
Once the storm surpasses 79 mph for recorded wind speeds, that’s when it’s officially labeled a hurricane.
There are 5 different categories to measure the strength of a hurricane, ranging from category 1 to category 5. A category 5 will have wind speeds greater than or equal to 157 mph.
When the storm hits the land, it can cause a lot of damage from flooding and strong winds. The good thing though is after it hits land, the storm will start to weaken as it loses fuel from the warm water and fizzles out as it moves over the land.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Rory for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Rory and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.