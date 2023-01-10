Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How do thunderstorms form?

Today’s question is from Kane who is 8 years old at Minnie Cline Elementary. Kane wants to know, "How do thunderstorms form?"
This is a great question from Kane. Thunderstorms are very common around here in the Midwest and can happen at any time of the year but mostly occur during the spring and summer during the afternoon and evening hours.
Three things are needed for a storm: moisture, unstable air, and lift.
There are three stages of thunderstorm formation: cumulus stage, mature stage, and dissipating stage.
During the first stage, the sun heats up the surface of the earth and warms the air near the surface. Since hot air is lighter than cold air, the warm air rises into the colder air above.
The warm air becomes cooler as it moves upward, which causes moisture to form through a process called condensation. The cooled air drops lower in the atmosphere, warms, and then rises up again.
The process of all the rising and falling air is called a convection cell. When it happens a little bit, a cloud forms. When it happens a lot with a lot of warm air and moisture…that’s when a thunderstorm forms.
This is when we reach the mature stage. As the cumulus cloud grows in size, its water becomes heavier. The rising air becomes too strong, and raindrops start to fall through the cloud.
As the rain falls down, cool, dry air rises into the cloud. This is called a downdraft. The combination of the updraft, downdraft, and rain created a cumulonimbus cloud that then turns into a thunderstorm cell.
Then there is the final stage where the storm weakens. When the downdraft becomes stronger than the updraft, the updraft disappears and the warm air can’t rise anymore, which stops the cycle. The rain stops, and clouds begin to evaporate.
Then, the sky becomes clear again.
So that’s a short explanation of how thunderstorms form.
