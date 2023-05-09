Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How does a heat index work?

Today’s question is, how does a heat index work?
It’s been pretty hot these past few days, and you’ve probably seen the term “heat index” used quite a bit…but what does it mean?
The heat index is a measurement that uses temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it actually feels to humans.
So how does humidity play into this. The human body cools itself down by sweating, which then evaporates from our skin and carries heat away from our bodies. When the relative humidity is high, the evaporation rate is reduced, so heat is removed from our bodies at a lower rate, retaining more heat than it would in dry air.
As we get closer to summer, this is an extremely important factor to pay attention to to keep yourself and loved ones safe.
The national weather service has a helpful chart that shows how the humidity will affect the heat index.
So that’s a little bit about what a heat index is.
If you have a question you’d like me to answer, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com and include your name, age, school, and photo if you’d like.