Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How does frost form without preciptiation?

Today’s question is, how does ice form on plants and surfaces without any precipitation?
If you stepped outside and looked at the trees on Sunday, you probably noticed they were covered in ice.
They look very beautiful but this didn’t happen because we got precipitation overnight, it was caused by something called freezing fog.
So when temperatures are below freezing outside, the plants freeze too and that means that the surfaces of plants are very cold.
When there’s water vapor in the air from the fog and that comes in contact with the trees and vegetation, the water in the air turns to ice crystals on the plant.
The ice continues to grow as more and more water vapor freezes
On a still night, lots of ice can form on tree branches, where the surface temperature is not likely to rise above zero for several hours.
So next time when you wake up and see ice on the trees, you’ll know why.
