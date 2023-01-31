Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | How is wind created?

Today's question is, how is wind created?
So let's talk about what wind is. It really has no substance. You can't see it or hold it, but you can certainly feel its force.
Wind is caused by uneven heating of the earth, created by the sun's rays hitting the earth at different angles.
At the equator, the sun warms the water and land more than it does the rest of the planet. It's the warmest place on the earth. So the pressure of an air mass changes based on its temperature because when warm air expands, and has a lower density compared to cold air. The lighter, warm air rises high in the atmosphere and moves toward the poles.
Now that the warm air has lifted upwards, it leaves an open space beneath it.
This creates a low pressure system in a process called diffusion. The cold air from the poles then moves toward the equator to replace the heated air. That is called a high pressure system. Winds usually blow from high pressure to low pressure areas.
The boundary between these two areas is called a front. There are warm fronts and cold fronts. In both cases, warm air rises with cold air moving in the direction of a front.
Now we know why air moves from one place to another, but what determines its speed? The bigger the difference in pressure between two areas, the faster the air will move.
If you look at this diagram here, you can see that the steeper the change in pressure, the quicker the wind will move from one area to the next.
