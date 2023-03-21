Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Is there a difference between a snowstorm and a blizzard?

Today's question is from Grayson who is in first grade and goes to Avenue Elementary. Grayson wants to know, is there a difference between a snowstorm and a blizzard? This is a really good question.
Oftentimes, the words are used interchangeably, but there is a difference between the two that depends on the wind speed. The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a storm with large amounts of snow or blowing snow, with winds greater than 35 mph and visibility of less than ¼ of a mile for at least three hours.
And snow doesn't even have to be falling to be considered a blizzard. There are events called ground blizzards, that involve blowing snow that's previously fallen.
Conditions can get pretty dangerous during a blizzard, especially when it comes to travel. Snow drifts can be a big concern, and just look at how the visibility is reduced during a blizzard in these photos by NOAA.
High wind speeds associated with blizzards will also drop the wind-chill values, making it easier to get frostbite. And even though spring has begun, that doesn't necessarily mean we're done with snow for the year.
