Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What are atmospheric rivers?

Today’s question is, what are atmospheric rivers?
You might have heard this term a lot in the news lately with all of the severe weather happening right now on the west coast.
Now when you think of a river, you probably assume it would be on the ground, right? But the atmosphere can hold entire rivers of water too.
Much like how a river is water moving over land, an atmospheric river is a stream of water vapor moving through the sky that produces a lot of rain and snow, and is most commonly found on the western side of the United States.
They are about 250 to 400 miles wide and can be over 1,000 miles long. Now rivers on land usually flow downhill, atmospheric rivers flow in the direction of moving air created by weather systems and the jet stream.
Typically, they pick up water vapor from the warm, moist air of tropical areas and drop the water over land in cooler regions as rain or snow.
This happens when the atmospheric river moves towards the land and moves over the mountains, and as we learned in a different brainstorming session not too long ago about how rain is created, this forces the air higher up in the sky where it cools and condenses into rain clouds, which then creates lots and lots of rain.
As we’re currently seeing right now, some atmospheric rivers can be really powerful and cause extreme amounts of rain that lead to flooding and mudslides. This can create a lot of damage and can turn very dangerous very quickly.
Now not all atmospheric rivers cause the destruction that we’re seeing right now in California. Most of these systems are weak and provide the rain or snow that’s needed for the water supply in those areas as atmospheric rivers play a very important role in the world’s water cycle.
On average, 30-50% of annual rainfall on the west coast happens in just a few atmospheric river events.
And another fun fact– a strong atmospheric river transports an amount of water vapor equivalent to 7 to 15 times of the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi river.
Now that is a LOT of water. Luckily, meteorologists are able to use satellite and radar data to better forecast and understand atmospheric rivers to help the people living in those areas prepare for when these events happen.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.