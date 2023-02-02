Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What are some of the tools that are used to predict the weather?

Today’s question is from Kaylynne who is in first grade at Minnie Cline Elementary and Kaylynne wants to know, what are some of the tools that are used to predict the weather?
First thing on the list is doppler radar. There 159 of these towers across the country with a big dome that collects weather data on things like precipitation, rotation of storms, debris, and wind strength and direction.
There are also radiosondes, which are weather instruments attached to weather balloons. These balloons float high up in the air and collect important data as they float up.
Next we have satellite data. These satellites circle the earth far out in space and take images from high above the earth that meteorologists can use to predict the weather.
Another tool meteorologists use is something called automated surface-observing systems or ASOS. There are over 900 of these across the country and provide a vast amount of knowledge on surface measurements.
Then there are supercomputers. This isn’t your typical laptop. These computers are about 6 million times more powerful than the average desktop computer, and take the data from the radar and satellites and create numerical forecast models using equations.
And lastly we have NOAA’s Advanced Weather Information Processing System or AWIPS, which is a computer system that takes all of the data from the other instruments and creates weather graphics, watches and warnings after meteorologists prepare their forecasts.
So those are just a few of the many tools meteorologists like myself use to predict the weather.
And starting today, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies if I answer your question on air.
So congratulations to Kaylynne for being our very first winner.
