Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What are the different types of clouds?

Today’s question is from Kaylynne who is in 1st Grade at Minnie Cline Elementary in Savannah. Kaylynne wants to know, "What are the different types of clouds?"
This is a great question. Clouds are categorized based on how high they are in the sky as well as by their characteristics.
Let’s start with the low clouds. The white, fluffy clouds you usually see on a warm day are called cumulus clouds. These are the stereotypical clouds you might draw in a picture.
As we move up in the atmosphere, the cumulus clouds get smaller with less volume. Altocumulus are cumulus clouds in the middle of the atmosphere, with cirrocumulus clouds even smaller and higher in the sky.
Now lets look at stratus clouds. These are long and flat. They get even thinner as we move up higher, taking a look at altostratus and cirrostratus clouds.
Stratocumulus clouds are a mix between stratus and cumulus clouds that are kind of fluffy but also long and stretched.
Then we have cirrus clouds. These are very common during the winter time. They are thin and wispy looking.
And then turning now to the rain clouds…Nimbostratus are low lying rain clouds and those are what you see when the sky gets gray and gloomy on a rainy day.
The biggest clouds are cumulonimbus. These are big storm clouds that you see during warm months, and also very common during severe weather and are also commonly seen over the ocean.
So that’s just a brief overview of clouds! There can be many crossovers and combinations of clouds but these are some of the most common kinds.
