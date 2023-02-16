Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What causes a tornado to become a tornado?

Today’s question is from Maizy who is in 3rd grade at Parkway Elementary. Maizy wants to know, what causes a tornado to become a tornado?
This is a great question from Maizy.
Most tornadoes form from thunderstorms. But there are also a few other things that have to happen for a tornado to form.
So typically, warm, moist air from the south meets cold, dry air from the north. When the two meet, this creates instability in the atmosphere. The changing wind direction and increase in wind speed creates something called wind shear, and this creates a spinning effect.
A rotating column of air is created from the spinning. This can get pulled into a really big supercell thunderstorm. The updraft of the thunderstorm causes the spinning column to go faster and faster and creates a funnel that starts to drop down from the cloud. Once the funnel reaches the ground, you have a tornado, and to answer Maizy’s question, that is what causes a tornado to become a tornado.
One thing is for sure, you want to make sure you’re prepared when tornadoes happen, especially with severe weather season right around the corner.
Thankfully, we do have a warning system in place for tornadoes. When the national weather service issues a tornado watch, it means weather conditions are capable of producing a tornado. Think of it as we’re watching out just in case.
A tornado warning is when an active tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Usually the sirens will go off when this is issued, and your local meteorologist will break in on the tv. When this happens, you’ll want to take shelter immediately. Think of a tornado warning as we’re warning you of active danger outside.
So that’s a short explanation of how tornadoes form.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Maizy for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Maizy and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.