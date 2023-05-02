Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What causes the grass to be heavily laden with dew some mornings?

Today's question is from Jerry. Jerry wants to know, what causes the grass to be heavily laden with dew some mornings?
Dew is moisture that forms on surfaces as a result of condensation. Condensation is when water changes from a gas to a liquid. So when the temperature drops overnight and the grass cools down, the air surrounding the grass will also get colder.
As we’ve learned before, cold air holds less water than warm air can. This forces the water vapor in the air to condense, forming small water droplets, which is how we get dew!
The temperature at which dew forms is called the dew point. The dew point is the temperature where water vapor condenses into liquid water. The dew point is always changing, based on location, weather, humidity, and time of day.
Dew can form whenever a dew point is reached, however, dew is most likely to form at night, as temperatures drop and objects cool.
And if temperatures drop below freezing overnight…water will go from a gas to a solid, leaving a layer of frost on vegetation instead of dew.
So that’s a little bit about how we get morning dew, thank you so much to Jerry for sending in that question today.
