Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What causes thunder and lightning storms?

Today's question is from Kenneth Wood who is 7 years old and goes to St. Joseph Christian. Kenneth wants to know, what causes thunder and lightning storms?
Well to get thunder and lightning, first you need a storm. For this you need moisture, instability in the atmosphere, lift, and wind shear.
Now that we have a storm, the stage is set. Water droplets and ice particles inside a cloud carry electrical charges. Some of these charges are positive and some are negative.
The positive charges collect near the top of the thundercloud near the cold air. When too many negative charges collect at the bottom, it makes things unbalanced.
To balance things out, positive charges start to form near the ground. Because opposites attract, the charges in the cloud try to connect to the ones on the ground.
When the connection grows strong enough, the cloud releases a negatively charged electrical current. A bright flash is created that heads back up toward the cloud. This is a lightning flash. This process repeats until all the negative charges in the cloud have been used.
Lightning also releases a sound that we call thunder. The electricity from the lightning heats the gases in the air. As the gases violently expand, they make a loud noise.
And that’s how you get thunder and lightning.
