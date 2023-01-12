Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What causes tornadoes to start and how?

Today’s question is from Azariah who is in 2nd grade. Azariah wants to know, "What causes tornadoes to start and how?"
This is a great question that ties into our topic a couple days ago about thunderstorms.
A tornado is a violent, rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can destroy buildings, uproot trees, and cause a lot of damage.
Most tornadoes form from thunderstorms. But there are also a few other things that have to happen for a tornado to form.
So picture this. Warm, moist air from the south meets cold, dry air from the north. When the two meet, this creates instability in the atmosphere. The changing wind direction and increase in wind speed creates something called wind shear, and this creates a spinning effect.
A rotating column of air is created from the spinning. This can get pulled into a really big supercell thunderstorm, the big kind we talked about last week. The updraft of the thunderstorm causes the spinning column to go faster and faster and creates a funnel that drops down from the cloud. Once the funnel reaches the ground, you have a tornado.
Before a tornado hits, the wind may die down and the air could become very still. Tornadoes occur near the trailing edge of a thunderstorm, and it’s not uncommon to see sunny skies behind a tornado
One thing is for sure, you want to make sure you’re prepared when tornados happen.
Thankfully, we do have a warning system in place for tornados. When the national weather services issues a tornado watch, it means weather conditions are capable of producing a tornado. Think of it as we’re watching out just in case.
A tornado warning is when an active tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Usually the sirens will go off when this is issued, and you’re local meteorologist will break in on the tv. When this happens, you’ll want to take shelter immediately. Think of a tornado warning as we’re warning you of active danger outside.
So that’s a short explanation of how tornados form.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.