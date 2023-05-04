Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What causes tornadoes?

Today's question is from Talon. Talon wants to know, what causes tornadoes?
We’ve talked about tornados a little bit before, so let’s get a refresher on what happens.
For a tornado to form, typically warm, moist air from the south meets cold, dry air from the north. When the two meet, this causes instability in the atmosphere. Conditions are best for tornadoes when the air is unstable, with winds at different altitudes blowing in different directions and at different speeds— and this is called wind shear, and it creates a spinning effect which results in a large thunderstorm.
Tornadoes usually form from a thunderstorm. But there are also a few other things that have to happen for a tornado to form. Once the thunderstorm is created, inside of the clouds, warm, humid air rises upwards, while cool air falls--along with rain or hail. These conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud. Although this spinning column of air starts out horizontal, it can easily shift vertically and drop down out of the cloud. A funnel cloud stretches down, and when it touches the ground, it's a tornado.
Sometimes the spinning column of air can lift off the ground, and then touch down again some distance along its path.
So that’s a little bit about tornadoes, thank you so much to Talon for sending in that question today.
