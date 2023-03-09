Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What determines a tornado’s path of travel? Why do they seem to travel on a diagonal?

Today’s question is from Barbara who is 71. Barbara wants to know, what determines a tornado’s path of travel? Why do they seem to travel on a diagonal?
I would also like to note, I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned it before, but adults are always welcome to send in weather questions! Learning new things should continue through your whole life.
That being said, let’s get to it! Here behind me is a GIS map that shows tornado paths and strengths through 2015 in our viewing area. Notice how a majority move in a northwest direction, but not all.
No two tornados are the same. Path lengths can range from just a few yards to more than 100 miles. Ground time ranges from an instant to several hours, although the typical time is around 5 to 10 minutes. Tornado movement can be anywhere between virtually stationary to more than 60 miles per hour.
A tornado will follow a path controlled by the route of the parent thundercloud that it’s stemming from, and will sometimes appear to “hop” when the vortex is disturbed. But that’s how meteorologists track these tornado paths. We follow the path of the storm. So for example, let’s say this specific rotation in the storm is moving in the northwest direction at 20 miles per hour, we can estimate it will hit this city at this time, another area a few minutes later, and so on.
The confidence of the track is reduced the farther away it is from the rotation.
Unfortunately since each tornado is different, the path is determined on a case by case basis. But to know where the tornado is headed, it’s generally in the direction of the storm. But in the case of a tornado in your area, make sure to tune in to your local weather station to find out those details.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Barbara for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Barbara and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.