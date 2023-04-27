Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What direction do the winds switch to after a warm front passes?

Today's question is from Jacob. Jacob is in 6th grade at Mark Twain Elementary. Jacob wants to know, what direction do the winds switch to after a warm front passes?
As we learned last week, a warm front brings warm air into an area. This will raise the overall temperature, but what happens to the winds and everything else?
Warm fronts typically move from southwest to southeast. Usually, before the front passes, winds will blow out of the south and southeast. The dew point starts to rise and stratus and cumulus clouds begin to form.
But as the front passes through, the wind speed and direction change again! Winds switch to coming out of the south-southwest, and cloudy conditions start to clear and overall the humidity tends to rise.
