Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What happens when a warm front and a cold front meet?

Today's question is from Jacob who is 12 years old and is in 6th grade at Mark Twain elementary. Jack wants to know, what happens when a warm front and a cold front meet?
This is a good question because that is exactly what’s happening right now! Remember when we were in the 80s yesterday? Now that the cold front has moved through our temperatures are much colder today.
So let’s get to it. Fronts are defined by the change in temperature that they bring to an area. So with a cold front, we have cold air replacing warm air. The warm front replaces cold air with warm air.
As we’ve learned, air in a cold front is much more dense than the air in a warm front. Because of this, when there’s a cold front moving towards a warm front, the cold air will sink and form sort of a wedge as you can see here, and the warm air will be forced upwards. As the air particles condense as they move upward, this usually results in precipitation and thunderstorms along the cold front. Which is what’s happening here, right now.
Now, when a warm front moves into a cold front, the same thing happens as the warm air pushes the cold air out. This can also produce storms as the warm air rises over the cold air, but as you can see the upward lift is a little more gradual here, making the rainfall or storms typically less intense.
