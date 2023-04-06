Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What height is the high and low temperature for the day measured?

Today's question is from Jasper who is 8 years old and goes to Tarkio Elementary. Jasper wants to know, what height is the high and low temperature for the day measured?
For the daily high and low, we use the surface air temperature, pretty much the temperature of the air around us. Air temperature is measured at a height of about 2 meters, or 6 feet above the surface. About 6 inches above my head here. Thermometers are shielded from direct solar energy and are used to measure surface air temperature.
The high temperature of the day usually occurs late in the afternoon or early evening hours. The low temperature happens right before sunrise, oftentimes during the morning show! Another thing to note is that high and low temperatures are recorded for that 24 hour period regardless of the time that those extremes may occur.
