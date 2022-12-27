Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is a 'bomb cyclone'?

Today’s question is, what is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
Now this is a pretty intense term, short for bomb cyclogenesis, and you probably heard it in a lot of the headlines last week. They can happen at any point in the year, but mostly happen in the winter months and usually at higher latitudes, or farther up north. It’s nothing to be afraid of, and to understand better it we have to think in terms of pressure.
Storms form when an area of low-pressure air meets a high-pressure air. The air flows from high pressure to low pressure, creating winds. What defines a bomb cyclone is how quickly the pressure drops in the low-pressure mass of air.
Bomb cyclone is used for storms that strengthen really fast, specifically dropping 24 millibars in pressure over the course of 24 hours… meaning that it gets very powerful, really fast.
This quickly increases the pressure difference, or gradient, between the two air masses, making the winds stronger.
These storms are not necessarily rare, but they are very strong. With high winds that bring heavy rain, or snow to many areas.
This is exactly what happened last week with the winter storm.
But as the Arctic air spreads over most of the country it eventually warms, evening out the temperature difference causing the storm to dissipate.
Which is why we have much warmer weather for the next few days.
So that is what a bomb cyclone is.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.