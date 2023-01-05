Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is a tsunami?

Today’s question is from Atley who is 8 years old at Oak Grove Elementary. Atley wants to know, "What is a tsunami?"
Tsunami is a Japanese word meaning “harbor wave.” It’s a big and powerful wave caused by movements in the earth’s crust that are most common in the pacific ocean.
So Tsunamis actually aren’t caused by the weather, they’re caused by movements on the ground.
Tsunamis can be caused by volcanos, but most are caused by an earthquake that happens underwater. The earthquake shakes up the water above, and causes a huge wave to form that grows in size as it moves closer to the shore.
The waves move very fast and travel long distances. Some have been known to travel over thousands of miles at speeds up to 500 miles per hour.
As the wave travels across the ocean, it can be difficult to notice, but as it gets closer to the land and shallow water, the wave grows to be very very tall.
Once the wave is close, the water along the shore will recede quite a bit, followed by a tall wall of water that crashes onto the shore with a lot of speed and power. Some tsunamis have been known to reach heights of 100 feet. More waves usually follow about a minute or so apart over a range of 5 minutes to an hour.
Tsunamis can cause a lot of damage once they hit the land. Luckily, only about two occur every year, with a major tsunami event happening every 15 years.
Although it’s hard to predict when Tsunamis will happen, scientists have created the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center that uses detectors in the ocean to track when an earthquake might occur.
So that’s a brief look at Tsunamis.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.