Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is an arctic blast?

Today’s brainstorming question is, what is an ‘arctic blast’?
You might have heard people talking about an “arctic blast” in the forecast, and what that means is, we’re in for some very cold temperatures.
An arctic blast is another word for something called a polar vortex. So the polar vortex is a low pressure area that holds all of the cold air that surrounds the north pole and is locked in by the jet stream.
Usually the cold air stays in place. But sometimes the vortex weakens, and part of the low pressure system can break off. This moves the jet stream southward, letting all of the cold air in the arctic expands then into our area.
Arctic blasts can drop our temperatures well below normal, and can bring along freezing rain, sleet, and snow along with them.
It’s important to remember that not all cold temperatures and winter precipitation are caused by the polar vortex.
And we’re talking about this today, because it’s looking like an arctic blast will likely happen for our area next week. There’s no need to panic, just take time now to prepare and know that extra cold temperatures are on the way.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.