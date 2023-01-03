Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is hail?

Today’s question is from Kaylynne who is in 1st Grade at Minnie Cline Elementary in Savannah. Kaylynne wants to know, "What is hail?"
Hail is a type of precipitation made of solid ice that is created inside a thunderstorm updraft, which is upward moving air inside the storm.
When the air moves into cold areas, the water droplets freeze and grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze onto the hailstone.
Once the hailstone is so heavy that the updraft can no longer support it, the hail will fall to the ground. If the winds are strong enough, the hail can fall at an angle or even sideways, which can be dangerous.
Hail can cause a lot of damage to homes, cars, airplanes, and even people and animals too.
Hail can fall very fast, depending on its size. Hail from a thunderstorm typically falls anywhere between 25 and 40 mph, but in extreme cases some hail can fall at over 100 mph.
Hail size can be estimated by comparing it to everyday objects ranging from a pea size, golf ball, all the way to grapefruit sized hail.
If you at home during a hail storm, make sure to go inside, stay away from windows, and find a safe place in your home.
If you are in the car, stay inside the car, pull over or stop in a safe location. If you’re unable to find somewhere to go, turn your back to the windows and put a blanket or coat over yourself to protect yourself from breaking glass.
So that is a quick look at hail.
