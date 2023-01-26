Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is lightning?

Today’s question is, what is lightning?
Lighting is flashes of electricity moving through the air, usually during a storm. Lighting happens all across the world, and across the universe.
So how is lightning created? Water droplets and ice particles inside a cloud carry electrical charges. Some of these charges are positive and some are negative.
The positive charges collect near the top of the thundercloud near the cold air. When too many negative charges are left at the bottom, it leaves the charges unbalanced.
To balance out the negative charges, positive charges form under the cloud near the ground. Because opposites attract, the charges in the cloud try to connect to the ones on the ground.
When the connection grows strong enough, the cloud releases a strong, negatively charged electrical current.
As the negative current heads toward the ground, a positively charged current jumps from the ground to meet it. When the currents join, a bright flash is created that heads back up toward the cloud. This is a lightning flash. This process repeats until all the negative charges in the cloud have been used.
Lightning can also occur within a cloud, between clouds, or between a cloud and the air. The buildups and releases of electrical charges produce all the different types of lightning.
Lightning also releases a sound called thunder. The electricity from the lightning heats the gases in the air. As the gases violently expand, they make a loud noise.
Lighting can be very dangerous when it strikes. It can damage buildings and things on the ground, as well as seriously hurt or injure people and can be deadly.
This is why it’s so important to go indoors or inside a car during a thunderstorm, stay away from open doors and windows, and never stand under a tree.
So that’s just a little bit about lightning.
