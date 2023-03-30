Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is the difference between weather terms?

Today's question is from Kaylynne who’s in 1st grade at Minnie Cline Elementary. Kaylynne wants to know, "What is the difference between some of your weather terms"
Specifically, she wants to know the difference between Partly Cloudy vs Partly Sunny and Watch vs Warning.
To start off, partly cloudy and partly sunny are just different ways of saying the same thing. This means that roughly three to five eighths of the sky are covered by clouds.
Mostly cloudy means that about six to seven eighths of the sky is covered with clouds.
Mostly sunny skies is when about one to two eighths of the sky is covered.
Now let’s move to the next part. Tornado watch vs a tornado warning.
When the national weather service issues a tornado watch, it means weather conditions are capable of producing a tornado. Think of it as the ingredients are there, the conditions are right to make a tornado so be on the lookout and watch out just in case. This is the yellow area on the screen.
A tornado warning is much more serious. This is when an active tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Usually the sirens will go off when this is issued, and your local meteorologist will break in on the tv. This is the orange area that is formed around the projected path of the tornado. When this happens, you’ll want to take shelter immediately. Think of a tornado warning as we’re warning you of active danger outside and there is a tornado happening in your area right now.
The same applies to thunderstorm watches and warnings. A watch is when conditions are favorable for the development of a severe thunderstorm, where a thunderstorm warning means that a severe storm has developed and is capable of producing hail and strong winds.
So that’s a short explanation between some of the terms Meteorologists use.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Kaylynne for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Kaylynne and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.