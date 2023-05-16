Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is the UV index?

Welcome back, it’s now time to Brainstorm. Today’s question is, what is a UV index?
This is important to know about as we get closer to summer, because we tend to spend more time outside, and the sun’s rays grow stronger.
UV Index stands for ultraviolet index, that measures the level of incoming radiation for the sun on a given day. The values range from 0 to 11, and the greater the number, the greater the potential for damage to our skin and eyes, and the less time it takes for that damage to occur.
1-2 is considered low exposure, 3-5 is moderate, 6-7 is high, 8-10 is very high and 11+ is extreme exposure.
That number is determined by a few things: the UV is highest between the hours of 10am and 4pm, during the summertime, at locations closer to the equator, and at higher altitudes.
And don’t be fooled by a cloudy day... clouds can scatter and reflect UV radiation, which means that the radiation level can be high even if you can’t see the sun. And being next to reflective surfaces like snow, water, and sand can reflect or scatter the rays and increase the intensity of the UV radiation.
So it’s very important to keep your eyes and skin safe when spending time outdoors. You can protect yourself by using sunglasses, wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, hats, as well as staying in the shade near midday, reducing your time in the sun when the UV is the strongest. It’s also important to remember that if you naturally have lighter skin, you will most likely be more sensitive to UV exposure.
If you have a question you’d like me to answer, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com and include your name, age, school, and photo if you’d like.