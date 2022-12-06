Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the difference between a cyclone and a tornado?

Today’s question is from Ryan who is a young viewer in our area.
Ryan wants to know, what’s the difference between a cyclone and a tornado?
This is a great question from Ryan.
Sometimes tornadoes and cyclones are used interchangeably, like if you think of Iowa State’s logo for the cyclones looks like a tornado. But scientifically, a cyclone is actually a whole different thing.
Let’s first talk about what these two things have in common. Cyclones and tornadoes are both storm systems that are caused by low pressure and instability in the atmosphere that can create some pretty serious damage.
Now let’s talk about the differences.
Cyclones occur over warm water over the southern pacific ocean and Indian ocean while Tornadoes form where cold and warm air masses meet on land.
Tornadoes occur much more frequently than cyclones. There are about 1200 tornadoes a year vs about 10-15 cyclones a year.
Cyclones are much bigger than tornadoes as well, tornadoes are measured on a scale of hundreds of meters, while cyclones are measured on a scale of hundreds of miles.
So that’s just a little bit about the difference between a cyclone and a tornado.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.