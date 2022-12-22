Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the difference between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ snow?

Today’s question is, what’s the difference between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ snow?
Sometimes when you go outside, you can make the perfect snowball or snowman because the snow is wet and sticks together. But other times the snow is dry and powdery, and other times the snow doesn’t stick to the ground at all. Well why is this?
The cause for these differences is the surface temperature. When it’s too warm, the snow will immediately melt, like on Monday morning. But when the ground’s temperature is just above freezing, snow can melt slightly, adding more moisture and creating heavy, wet snow. When surface temperatures are below freezing, you get powder.
And that’s what we are getting today. Light, powdery snow. The good news is, it’s lighter, easier to shovel and there’s less of a chance for ice to form. The downside is that it will be blowing around in the wind making it harder to see, and also, not too great for making a snowman.
Today will be windy and very very cold, so if you’re wanting to go outside to play, make a snowman, or go sledding I would recommend staying inside today waiting a few days for things to warm up so the snow to melt a little and you’ll have much better conditions for a snowball fight.
If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.