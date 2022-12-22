 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the difference between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ snow?

  • Updated
Today’s question is, what’s the difference between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ snow?

Today’s question is, what’s the difference between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ snow?

Sometimes when you go outside, you can make the perfect snowball or snowman because the snow is wet and sticks together. But other times the snow is dry and powdery, and other times the snow doesn’t stick to the ground at all. Well why is this?

The cause for these differences is the surface temperature. When it’s too warm, the snow will immediately melt, like on Monday morning. But when the ground’s temperature is just above freezing, snow can melt slightly, adding more moisture and creating heavy, wet snow. When surface temperatures are below freezing, you get powder. 

And that’s what we are getting today. Light, powdery snow. The good news is, it’s lighter, easier to shovel and there’s less of a chance for ice to form. The downside is that it will be blowing around in the wind making it harder to see, and also, not too great for making a snowman.

Today will be windy and very very cold, so if you’re wanting to go outside to play, make a snowman, or go sledding I would recommend staying inside today waiting a few days for things to warm up so the snow to melt a little and you’ll have much better conditions for a snowball fight. 

If you have a question about the weather, make sure to send that question off to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.

 

