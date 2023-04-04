Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the worst kind of tornado?

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday...

.Warm and gusty winds will increase through the day from the
south. Expect good surface moisture to be present early in the
day; however, by mid day there will be rapid drying as a warm and
dry airmass moves in from the west this afternoon. RH values will
plummet to around 15 to 20 percent later this afternoon in
northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This, combined with the
strong southerly winds will cause any fire that ignites to spread
rapidly. .

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, AND 103...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, and 103.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40
and 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity around 15 to 25 percent
this afternoon

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the worst kind of tornado?

  • 0

Today's question is, what’s the worst kind of tornado?

Today's question is from Ayden who is 14 and goes to Savannah Middle School. Ayden wants to know, what’s the worst kind of tornado?

Tornadoes are ranked on something called the Enhanced Fujita scale that ranges from an EF0 to an EF5, based on estimated wind speeds and relative damage. The original Fujita scale was created in 1971 by Theodore Fujita, and was adjusted to the more accurate Enhanced Fujita scale in 2007.

An EF5 is the worst kind of tornado with wind gusts over 200 mph. These are the rarest kind of tornados. The last time the United States had an EF5 was nearly 10 years ago on May 20th, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma. Wind speeds were recorded at 210 mph, killing 24 people and injuring 212 others. It stayed on the ground for 39 minutes.

We haven’t had an EF5 since then, but there have been quite a few EF4 tornadoes recently, including one that occurred on Friday in Iowa.

The EF scale also takes 28 damage indicators into consideration such as building type, structures, and trees. And for each damage indicator, there are 8 degrees of damage. 

So that's a little bit about the worst kind of tornado, an EF5.

And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.

So congratulations to Ayden for being our lucky winner today.

If you wanna be like Ayden and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.