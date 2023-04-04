Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What’s the worst kind of tornado?

Today's question is from Ayden who is 14 and goes to Savannah Middle School. Ayden wants to know, what’s the worst kind of tornado?
Tornadoes are ranked on something called the Enhanced Fujita scale that ranges from an EF0 to an EF5, based on estimated wind speeds and relative damage. The original Fujita scale was created in 1971 by Theodore Fujita, and was adjusted to the more accurate Enhanced Fujita scale in 2007.
An EF5 is the worst kind of tornado with wind gusts over 200 mph. These are the rarest kind of tornados. The last time the United States had an EF5 was nearly 10 years ago on May 20th, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma. Wind speeds were recorded at 210 mph, killing 24 people and injuring 212 others. It stayed on the ground for 39 minutes.
We haven’t had an EF5 since then, but there have been quite a few EF4 tornadoes recently, including one that occurred on Friday in Iowa.
The EF scale also takes 28 damage indicators into consideration such as building type, structures, and trees. And for each damage indicator, there are 8 degrees of damage.
So that's a little bit about the worst kind of tornado, an EF5.
