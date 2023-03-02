Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What's the difference between sleet and graupel?

Today’s question is from Grayson who is in 1st grade at Avenue City Elementary. Grayson wants to know, what's the difference between sleet and graupel?
This is a really good question from Grayson especially with a wintery mix on the way for today.
These two forms of icy precipitation are very similar. They both form from snow that passes through a warm layer of air, and reenters cold air before hitting the surface. But there is a slight difference between the two.
This picture behind me is sleet. This is snow that melts completely into liquid water and refreezes before reaching the surface. Notice how it has a clear appearance to it. It looks like tiny ice cube pellets. This is created by near or below freezing temperatures at the surface and warm air above. The surface temperature for sleet is usually mid 30s or colder.
Now this behind me is graupel. This is snow that passes through a warm layer of air but does not melt completely. Now this is key here. The snow is only partially melted at this point. Then the precipitation passes through cold air and that’s when supercooled water droplets collect on the outer surface that creates snow pellets that are usually white and shaped as small spheres. The surface temperature is usually 45 degrees or colder.
And we do have a potential to see either one of these types of precipitation today or tomorrow with the system moving in.
