Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | When was the last time Missouri had an earthquake?

Today’s question is from Emma who is in 5th grade at Helena Elementary. Emma wants to know, when was the last time Missouri had an earthquake?
The last earthquake felt in Missouri was just a couple days ago! It was located just outside of Caruthersville, Missouri. The earthquake was measured as a 2.6 and happened at 9am on Sunday morning. It was about 3 kilometers underground and since it wasn’t very strong, there were no reports of it being felt by people.
Most of Missouri’s earthquake activity is concentrated in the southeast corner of the state, so the exact opposite of where we are in the new Madrid seismic zone. And it just so happens that February is named Earthquake Awareness Month for Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri actually experiences small earthquakes nearly every day. These earthquakes typically are too weak to be felt but are recorded on seismographs, which are devices that measure the earth’s movement.
The last severe earthquake that hit Missouri was in 1895 and and estimated magnitude of 6.6 that shook Charleston, Missouri.
Unlike the weather, earthquakes are still to this day really hard to predict despite advances in science and technology.
If you do find yourself experiencing a major earthquake, it’s best to get under a desk or table or stand in the doorway or the corner of a room. If you’re outside, get into an open area away from buildings, powerlines, and trees. And if you’re driving, pull over to the side of the road.
But the statistics show that for northwest Missouri, the chances of feeling a significant one here are pretty low.
