Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Where does snow come from?

  • 0

Brainstorming with Jade Steffens

KQ2 Meteorologist Jade Steffens answers the question: where does snow come from and is each snowflake different from every other snowflake? Thank you Lincoln (7) from Plattsburg for your question! If you would like to ask Jade a weather question, click the link below. 

