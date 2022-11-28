KQ2 Meteorologist Jade Steffens answers the question: where does snow come from and is each snowflake different from every other snowflake? Thank you Lincoln (7) from Plattsburg for your question! If you would like to ask Jade a weather question, click the link below.
Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Where does snow come from?
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
