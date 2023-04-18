Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Why are they called tornados?

Today's question is from Jack who is four years old from St. Paul Lutheran. Jack wants to know, why are they called tornados?
This is a great question and one that I didn’t even know before researching it!
The word "tornado" is an altered form of the spanish word tronada, which means "thunderstorm". This was taken from the word tonare, which translated means "to thunder".
So with these two words, it probably reached its present form through a combination of the Spanish tronada and tornar which means “to turn." This occurred probably sometime in the mid 16th century with its first known use in the year 1556.
So now we know how it got it’s name, and here’s a little refresher on what a tornado is.
Tornadoes usually form from a thunderstorm. Once the thunderstorm is created, inside of the clouds, warm, humid air rises upwards, while cool air falls--along with rain or hail. These conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud. Although this spinning column of air starts out horizontal, it can easily shift vertically and drop down out of the cloud. When it touches the ground, now you have a tornado.
