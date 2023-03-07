Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Why does the weather change season to season?

Today’s question is from Ava who is in 3rd grade at John Glenn Elementary. Ava wants to know, why does the weather change season to season?
This is a really good question because we’re about to see some changes in the weather during the month of March, transitioning from winter to spring.
The weather changes from season to season simply because the earth rotates on an axis. That means that it’s almost always tilted in one direction or the other. And the earth’s tilt affects the amount of daylight each hemisphere gets, which in turn makes the temperature hotter or colder.
The only two times that the earth is sitting perfectly straight is during the spring and autumn equinoxes, where the day and night are the same length.
During the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere gets the most amount of light, or the longest day of the year, whereas the winter solstice is the shortest day or least amount of sunlight out of the year.
More sunlight means more heat reaching the surface of the earth from the sun, less light means less heat, and colder days.
The one thing we know for sure about seasons is that they will change, so if you’re not a big fan of winter like myself, do not worry, spring is just around the corner.
