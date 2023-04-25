Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Why doesn’t it thunder & lightning in colder months or with snow storms?

Today's question is from Sam. Sam wants to know, why doesn’t it thunder & lightning in colder months or with snow storms?
This is a great question from Sam. It actually CAN thunder & lightning with snow…but it’s a super rare occurrence. And here’s why.
Thunder and lightning require a lot of instability in the atmosphere as we’ve learned, and warm air plays a huge role in creating that needed instability. And obviously, we don’t typically get a whole lot of warm air during the winter months.
HOWEVER…there is a phenomenon called thundersnow…and it’s exactly what it sounds like. A thunderstorm with snow! Again, this is very rare. Thundersnow can be found where there’s strong instability and a lot of moisture, typically coming from a warm front during the wintertime.
Generally, the lightning with these storms is from cloud to cloud instead of lighting that travels to the ground. The sound is a little bit different too. Thundersnow doesn’t have a loud boom like a regular storm, the snowfall muffles the sound of the thunder, sounding more like a low rumble.
So that’s a little bit about thundersnow…and why it’s so rare.
And for every Brainstorming question answered, Crumble Cookies is giving away a certificate for a four pack of their cookies.
So congratulations to Sam for being our lucky winner today.
If you wanna be like Sam and win cookies, send in your questions to weather@KQ2.com to be answered directly by me on the morning show.