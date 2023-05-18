Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Why is the sky blue?

Welcome back, it’s now time to Brainstorm. My very last brainstorm at KQ2! Today’s question is, why is the sky blue?
A seemingly simple question with a pretty interesting answer. The air between me and the camera here appears to be clear. But when we look at the sky, it appears to be blue. And there’s a reason for that.
The light that shines from the sun looks to be white but it’s actually made up of all the colors of the rainbow.
And each color has its own wavelength as you can see here. Sunlight reaches the atmosphere and is scattered in all directions by the gasses in the air. Since the color blue travels in shorter, smaller waves, it’s scattered more than the other colors, and that’s why our eyes perceive the sky as blue most of the time.
And that concludes my last brainstorm at KQ2.
Thank you so much for letting me answer your questions these past few months. Brainstorming has been so fun for me and has taught me a few things too from my research! To all of the kids watching, keep asking questions. You will never run out of new things to learn about.