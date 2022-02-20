Bridal expo held in St. Joseph over weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The bridal industry is back and that was on full display this weekend in St. Joseph
"We're kind of all expecting to have those bigger parties this year," St. Joseph Museums programming and events coordinator Sara Parks said.
Vendors at the first ever Bridal Bash held at Wyeth Tootle Mansion, say for the last two years, during the Covid-19 pandemic, brides were left with little options that were far from what they had envisioned. But now, with restrictions lifting we could see a boom in weddings.
"We are definitely seeing a lot more now. They are, believe it or not planning a little bigger than than what they had before," owner of Clifton's Couture Tonya Reed said.
Brides seem tired of waiting at the alter, so another trend is emerging.
"We are seeing a lot of midweek weddings which we have not seen before because the venues are booked on the weekends. So this is this is the first year I've actually had Tuesday and Wednesday weddings," Reed said.
Future brides got a look Saturday at what vendors are all-in for their big day. From local caterers to photographers, cake decorators and the all-important dress shops, all hosted at the mansion for a reason, to show future brides they're open for business.
"We're a really good small wedding venue. But a lot of people we realized didn't really know that we did event spaces here. So we thought one it would be a good event to have to one bring awareness that we do event rentals here at the Wyeth Tootle," Parks said.
Regardless of where you decide to host your celebration, St. Joe is getting into the wedding game. And with no bridal shop in St. Joe, a store from Chillicothe had to travel to showcase what they have to offer St. Joseph brides.
"We still try to keep it pretty local with all of our vendors. So, so far this year, we've got about eight or nine vendors, and we're hoping to expand that for next year," Parks said.