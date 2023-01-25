Brittany Village faces water disconnect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the third time, Brittany Village apartments are being threatened with a utility shut off.
This time, the issue is an unpaid water bill of over $30,000.
Unless the water bill is paid, Brittany Village is set to face a water service disconnect on Thursday.
City officials say there is a large group of organizations working to make sure temporary resources are provided for the residents if water service is disconnected.
"It would be a bad situation if utilities were to be turned off out there. But we have the best measures in place that are available to assist those who live out there,” St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says. “The city is working with social service agencies, the school district, and other community partners to make sure some temporary resources would be made available.”
