Brittany Village residents face water disconnection despite paying their bills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the third time, residents of Brittany Village Apartments face a utility disconnect.
This time, the issue is an unpaid water bill of more than $30,000.
Unless the water bill is paid, Brittany Village is set to face a water service disconnect Thursday, Jan. 26.
Tenants and city officials said the residents are paying their bills, but the company that owns Brittany Village hasn't paid.
"I feel sorry on behalf of all the residents out here. It's inhumane," Brittany Village tenant Cassandra Rivers said. "These are things that, as a tenant, you automatically assume that you're gonna have as part of your rent."
Rivers said she is especially worried about the children who live there if the water does get shut off.
"I feel for all the children. There's hundreds of kids out here that go to school, that they need running water to take baths, and they need running water to boil, to eat, to bathe in. Plus, it's a necessity," Rivers said.
The previous two times Brittany Village Apartments faced a disconnect notice, the bill was paid at the last minute, but city officials have been working to secure a plan in the event Brittany Village does not pay.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said there is a large group of organizations working to make sure temporary resources are provided for the residents if water service is disconnected.
"It would be a bad situation if utilities were to be turned off out there. But we have the best measures in place that are available to assist those who live out there,” Carter said. “The city is working with social service agencies, the school district and other community partners to make sure some temporary resources would be made available.”
St. Joseph United Way President Kylee Strough said she wants Brittany Village residents to feel confident there are a lot of concerned parties that are working on plans of response.
She said organizations are prepared to deploy disaster management efforts such as water tanks, portable toilets, and shower and laundry trailers to provide some relief to residents.
"On Friday, we'll be participating in a call with some of the organizations that are active in disaster across the state and the nation to talk about what resources might we be able to request as a community should there be a disruption in water service," Strough said.
Strough said she hopes these plans do not need to be executed, and, instead, the bill gets paid.
"And that pattern of stability is on the horizon moving forward because I can't imagine the amount of stress it causes these residents to see these notices posted and just be in a waiting game," Strough said.
Rivers said she hopes God hears the residents' prayers and somebody finds a solution to help the people who live at Brittany Village.
"So many times, and I've done it in my past too, that you look down on low income housing and you just group those people in the same category until you look up and you find that you are one of those people," Rivers said. "And of course, if you've got a two-income household and you live in a decent neighborhood and all this, it's not gonna affect you directly. But there's somebody that you know that knows somebody that's going exactly through this."
Brittany Village management declined to comment on the situation.