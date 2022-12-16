Bryan Busby donates new timpani drums ahead of St. Joseph Symphony holiday performance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Symphony's Bryan Busby wanted to kick off this holiday season with a bang by giving back to the arts.
"The St. Joseph Symphony owns a set of timpani, and they have not been updated since the 70s. I thought, since this is the professional orchestra of the city, there's a lot of civic pride that goes into it," said Busby.
"It's kind of disheartening that the middle school in this area has better equipment than the professional orchestra. So I thought why not? Santa comes early, why not play?" Busby continued.
Busby says that by investing in the arts, we're investing in the whole community.
"The arts define a culture, define a civilization. To have live music and to be able to immerse yourself in the experience is so important. I think that investing in the arts helps the community and brings people to possibly want to think about relocating here," Busby said.
"The arts are essential to any culture, to any community, to any city, small, big, poor, or rich...An audience will come and they will experience something really great and that's what we're selling, a unique experience for everyone," said St. Joseph Symphony Director Christopher Kelts.
Director Kelts is eagerly anticipating the overall sound of the orchestra with the addition of the new timpani drums.
"New equipment like this is like getting a Rolls Royce in the orchestra. It's not just the way they look, it's the way that these drums are going to sound," Kelts said.
"They're going to have a freshness in their articulation. They're going to have a vibrancy in their tone. Everything we do here in the symphony orchestra takes the timbre -- the color of sound -- and blends it together, and all of that is very unique, depending on what piece or what song is being performed," Kelts continued.
You can hear Busby and the new timpanis at the 'Holiday Cheer' concert taking place Saturday at 7pm at the Missouri Theater downtown.
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale will be making a special appearance as he conducts one of the pieces.
Tickets can be reserved online by clicking here.