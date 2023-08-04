Buch. Co. residents can take advantage of free caregiving platform Trualta

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Trualta, an online caregiving platform, now offers residents of Buchanan County caregiving training in Spanish.
Available to Buchanan County residents since November of 2022, Trualta is meant to help support family caregivers.
Darci Henry, Buchanan County care coach for Trualta, said Trualta is a hub for resources, education and support for anybody who is in a caregiving role.
Trualta got its start in the county using $262,600 in ARPA funds.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said the focus was to prevent discharged patients from returning to the hospital due to improper care.
"The patient who's discharged has to know what's available out there. And the commission decided to give Trualta a chance at getting a foothold into that, I guess you could call it a market of need, that was determined by Mosaic that there was a need for that," Nelson said.
Once Buchanan County identified that need, the commission approached Mosaic to get Trualta started.
"We wanted to make sure that the rate of return patients was going to be decreased by having Trualta in the portal that's available to them, so it limited the returned patient numbers back to the hospital just a few days after they were discharged because of lack of care," Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook said.
While Trualta was started based on a need to limit return patient numbers at the hospital, it's available to all caregiving residents in Buchanan County. Residents do not have to be discharged from a hospital to utilize the services, and they don't have to be professional caregivers.
Henry said the problem she has seen is people aren't identifying as caregivers when they actually are.
"They'll say 'I'm just a daughter that's helping out,' or 'that's my responsibility because it's my family member.' But if you're helping someone get groceries, taking them to the doctor, helping them with their medication, making sure they have meals, anything like that, all the way to full-time caregiving as far as mobility, toileting, things like that. So really, it's a broad spectrum," Henry said.
Trualta is not a replacement of care, but it is an extension of care when there is not a professional, paid caregiver available.
Once somebody identifies as a caregiver, they can utilize all Trualta has to offer, including support groups and education.
"There's information about the legality surrounding aging, power of attorney, advanced directive, advanced planning. There's content about mobility, transfer, safety, hygiene medications, a wide spectrum of articles and videos. And then there's also support, so you can get online, you can join a support group. So there's a lot of different things that you can get from the portal, and it's open to anybody in the county," Henry said.
Trualta also provides local resources on the portal. Caregivers can click on the "local resource" tab, and Trualta will provide resources in Buchanan County to help with the caregiving process.
All residents have to do is take a few minutes to sign up, and free caregiving support is available at their fingertips.
"You can log in as much or as little as you'd like," Henry said. "But it's always there as a backup if you're looking for information or support. And it's a lot better than just Googling symptoms or Googling information. You never know what you're gonna get. Everything on Trualta has been vetted and packaged."
To sign up for Trualta, visit buchanan.trualta.com, and click "sign up." Trualta does not take any health information. All you need is an email and a password, and caregivers will then have full access to the online resources.
If caregivers want help navigating the Trualta portal, they can click "contact your staff member" on the homepage, and Henry can help answer questions and walk caregivers through the portal.