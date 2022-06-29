Buchanan County awarded federal funds from FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county has been chosen to receive over $22,000 for Phase 39 and over $70,000 for Phase A-R-P-A-R to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph will serve as the local administrator of those funds, taking applications from agencies to receive those funds.
The money will be allocated to nonprofit agencies, if you are needing direct assistance you can call United Way and they will direct you to the right agency.
“They can bring forth programs such as serving food to people providing food to families, offering emergency shelter, helping with utilities, rent or mortgage payments. So we'll see some applications from local nonprofit agencies requesting those funds so that they can then use them to assist their clients in the future,” said Kylee Strough, President of United Way.
Applications for those funds are open now through July 5th with allocations happening later in July.
If an agency would like to learn more the application and some of the guidelines for applying, please call United Way at 816-364-2381 and ask for Kylee.