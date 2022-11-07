Buchanan County Clerk has seen no security concerns before midterms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nationwide, concerns are growing over election interference.
The Department of Homeland Security is ramping up efforts to address the threats around the midterm elections.
DHS has been pushing out warnings to state and local law enforcement authorities nationwide.
As law enforcement officers across the country are on the lookout for threats to election officials and vandalism of ballot boxes.
Here in Buchanan County, officials say they have not seen any potential threats for Tuesday's election.
“I have not seen any sort of threat whatsoever in the Buchanan County area. If there is some crazy thing that would happen I have the sheriff Bill Pugh at his phone number in my back pocket. So if something does happen, he's going to be there right away to help me with any situation that might arise,” Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey says.
Before you head to the polls , be sure to have a valid photo ID.
This can be a Missouri driver's license, non-drivers license, or military ID.
For more information, visit the Missouri Secretary of State's website at the link below.