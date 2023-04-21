 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Buchanan County Detention Deputy arrested

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A detention deputy at the Buchanan County Jail has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with female inmate currently in custody.

According to a news release, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received information of possible criminal behavior by a "non-sworn member of the corrections staff."

During an investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned that a detention deputy had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with female inmate who is currently in the custody of the Buchanan County Jail.

The detention deputy was arrested by the Sheriff's Office.

The department said the suspect is currently in custody and the case has been submitted to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's office for consideration of criminal charges.

