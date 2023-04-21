Buchanan County Detention Deputy arrested

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A detention deputy at the Buchanan County Jail has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with female inmate currently in custody.
According to a news release, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received information of possible criminal behavior by a "non-sworn member of the corrections staff."
During an investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned that a detention deputy had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with female inmate who is currently in the custody of the Buchanan County Jail.
The detention deputy was arrested by the Sheriff's Office.
The department said the suspect is currently in custody and the case has been submitted to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's office for consideration of criminal charges.