Buchanan County drug overdose deaths spiking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) So many more people are accidentally dying of drug overdoses both locally and nationally that many are now being called poisonings.
Numbers from the St. Joseph Health Department show there have already been 15 overdose deaths in Buchanan county in the first three months of the year, that compares to 29 in all of 2021, which was a record year.
Experts say fentanyl is to blame, a drug up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.
They say dealers and others who sell illegal drugs add fentanyl to other drugs to make them stronger and more addictive.
Because just the smallest amount of fentanyl can be lethal, even some drugs sold online can be fatal.
"If you're trying to buy something off of social media, you're getting a fake pill that more than likely has fentanyl in it, and likely a lethal dose. It's not worth your life over one pill. It only takes one pill, it only takes a half of a pill and you can die,” Nancy King of the St. Joseph Health Department said.